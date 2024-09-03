iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.29. The stock has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

