iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $563.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.25 and a 200-day moving average of $532.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

