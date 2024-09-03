Investors Buy High Volume of PG&E Call Options (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,992 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 9,511 call options.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PG&E by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,153,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 224,352 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. 8,039,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,940,403. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

