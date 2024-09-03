Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL traded down $9.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $578.72. 180,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $593.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

