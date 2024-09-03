Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 20,606 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,043,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00.

JFrog Stock Down 5.1 %

JFrog stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 1,828,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $22,086,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $5,337,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

