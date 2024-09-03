Insider Selling: Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Director Sells 1,898 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.15. 1,221,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,865. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

