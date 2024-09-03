Insider Selling: Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Sells 10,428 Shares of Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $132,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,985.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 204,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,218. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 232.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,960,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 529,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 470,394 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,488,000 after buying an additional 296,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

