Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells 682 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $6.50 on Tuesday, hitting $158.61. 24,738,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,188,352. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.53. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,289,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 8,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 214,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.