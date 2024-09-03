Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 9,124 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 9,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total value of $2,003,721.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,489.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HOV stock traded down $17.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.69. 112,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,362. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $240.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 54.73%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOV. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.