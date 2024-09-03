Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 9,124 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 9,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total value of $2,003,721.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,489.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of HOV stock traded down $17.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.69. 112,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,362. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $240.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.58.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 54.73%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOV. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
