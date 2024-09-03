Hemington Wealth Management Buys 105 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 339,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,223,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $455,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,835 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 113,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.73. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

