Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 14,220,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 760,554 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 497.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 887,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 738,594 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 564,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,862,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 513,647 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,392,000 after buying an additional 471,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

