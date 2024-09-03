Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HWC traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. 446,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

View Our Latest Report on HWC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $46,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 707.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 504,873 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 213.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 501,259 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after purchasing an additional 249,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.