Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Guild

In related news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt bought 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,113,528.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry bought 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,695.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,248 shares of company stock valued at $197,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Get Guild alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,497,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Guild by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Stock Performance

Shares of GHLD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. Guild had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $285.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GHLD

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

