Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 34.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 388,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,737. Groupon has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $516.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,696.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,531.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 1,848.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRPN

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.