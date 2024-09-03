Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Short Interest Update

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Greif Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:GEF traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 165,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 80.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 27,766.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

