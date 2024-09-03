Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Green Plains Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of GPRE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $843.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Green Plains
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
