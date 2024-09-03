Gravity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $239.56 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Gravity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity has a market capitalization of $239.56 million and $12.87 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gravity

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03550326 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $13,579,555.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

