Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 368,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Genie Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GNE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 58,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $447.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.15. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 1,299.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 85,305 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

