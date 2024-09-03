Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Generate Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,898 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.2% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

TSM stock opened at $168.28 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $872.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

