General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 9,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded down $10.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,030,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,515. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of General Electric

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

