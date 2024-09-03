General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Update

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.92. 956,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after acquiring an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

