Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 15,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Gen Digital stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. 3,665,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,593. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. Gen Digital has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.41 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gen Digital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gen Digital

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.