Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 13,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 341.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. 2,042,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.44. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

