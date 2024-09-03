Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Scott Hensel Sells 5,580 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Hensel sold 5,580 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $2,734,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IT traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.83. 332,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.08. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Gartner by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

