Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Scott Hensel Sells 5,580 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Hensel sold 5,580 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $2,734,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gartner Price Performance
IT traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.83. 332,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.08. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gartner
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
