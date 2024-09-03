Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In other Full House Resorts news, COO John Ferrucci sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,608.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Ferrucci sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares in the company, valued at $141,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,840 shares of company stock valued at $440,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. 60,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $172.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

