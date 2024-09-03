Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 654.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 653,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 44,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,306. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

