Fortis (TSE:FTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.42

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$60.42 and last traded at C$60.39, with a volume of 2975135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortis from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 3.2439825 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 73.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

