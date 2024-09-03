Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $708.57 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $708.57 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,499,326,746 coins and its circulating supply is 46,409,942,811 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,499,328,027.50795 with 46,476,236,200.80035 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01568405 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,661,199.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

