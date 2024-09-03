Fiduciary Family Office LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VBR stock opened at $197.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

