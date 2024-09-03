Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.63. 469,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $117.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

