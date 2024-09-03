Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EYEN

Eyenovia Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO Michael M. Rowe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares in the company, valued at $47,268.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eyenovia news, CEO Michael M. Rowe acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,268.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 1,515,151 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $999,999.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,914,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,340.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,592,222 shares of company stock worth $1,042,577. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 1,290,979 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Eyenovia by 1,444.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 205,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eyenovia by 25.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.