Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $82.43. 932,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,597,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

