Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 369,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

