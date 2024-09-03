Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $74.62 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.75 or 0.00030670 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and $74.62 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,795.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00543714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00112088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00301246 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00035879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00076968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,593,114 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.