Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Up 9.8% in August

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Equifax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.99. 318,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,315. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $308.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.