Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Up 10.7% in August

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Epsilon Energy stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 34,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,798. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.

Insider Activity at Epsilon Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 9,139 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,253.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 396,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,669.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

