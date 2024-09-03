EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE EPR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 592,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

