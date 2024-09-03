Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. 130,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,632. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.60. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.