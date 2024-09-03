Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.03

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.03 and last traded at C$6.05, with a volume of 184159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.04. The company has a market cap of C$975.47 million, a P/E ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 28.28.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of C$11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

