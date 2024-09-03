Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 13,530,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. 3,748,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.69. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

