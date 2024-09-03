Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.76

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

