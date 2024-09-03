Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Down 8.8% in August

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.57.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dycom Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 107.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

Dycom Industries stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.69. The stock had a trading volume of 175,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.32. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.