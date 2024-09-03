Dirk Thye Acquires 77,500 Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) CEO Dirk Thye acquired 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $53,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,189.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of QNCX remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. 29,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,427. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

