Dirk Thye Acquires 77,500 Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) CEO Dirk Thye acquired 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $53,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,189.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Quince Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of QNCX remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. 29,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,427. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.94.
Quince Therapeutics Company Profile
