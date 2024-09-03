Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Down 9.7%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.01 and last traded at $75.21. Approximately 809,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,113,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.27.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 13.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

