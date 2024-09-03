Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.10

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 21739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 500.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,395,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,244 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,949,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,185,000 after acquiring an additional 956,688 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

