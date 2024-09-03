David Fineberg Sells 13,711 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg sold 13,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £43,463.87 ($57,151.70).

CMC Markets Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON:CMCX traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 311 ($4.09). The stock had a trading volume of 205,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,534. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 319.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 263.30. CMC Markets Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 344 ($4.52). The company has a market cap of £870.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,879.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,705.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.52) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCX

About CMC Markets

(Get Free Report)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.