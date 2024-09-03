Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.1% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after buying an additional 1,334,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.30. The stock had a trading volume of 405,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.39. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

