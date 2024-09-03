Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Danaher by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after buying an additional 2,096,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Shares of DHR traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.13. The company had a trading volume of 508,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

