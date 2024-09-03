Cookie (COOKIE) Trading 36% Lower Over Last Week

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $631,377.81 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,266,051 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 79,982,504.90734155 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02732023 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $619,926.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

