Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.
About Consolidated Lithium Metals
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
